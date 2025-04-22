A decades-old shopping center in the western suburbs will be redeveloped and brought back to life as a new dining and entertainment district, a news release said, with as many as 10 new restaurants and more set to open over the next two years.

The $53 million development, called Block 59 at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue in Naperville, is set to reconfigure and "reimagine" Heritage Square and Westridge Court, which originally opened in 1990.

“Our research indicated there was a gap in dining options on the west side of Naperville, with folks having to drive up to 20 miles for some of their favorite restaurants,” Rich Dippolito, vice president of redevelopment at Brixmor Property Group said in the release. "This was matched by strong demand for restaurant space by best-in-class brands ... leading us to reimagine the center in a new way.“

Some of the beloved eateries set to open at the new restaurant hub include The Cheesecake Factory, Stan's Donuts, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk, First Watch, Fresh Fin Poke, Crisp & Green and Velvet Taco, the release said.

The redeveloped space will also include an open-air plaza, developers said, with improved pedestrian walkways, updated restaurant patios, new LED lighting and public gathering spaces for events.

“Our goal is to create a place that reflects the Naperville community,” Dippolito said. “The plaza offers a space where tenants and community groups can host fitness classes or performances.”

The center is already anchored by popular retailers, including The Fresh Market grocery store, Ulta Beauty, a Hollywood Palms Cinema movie theater and a Wayfair Outlet, which opened in October of 2024.

Construction on the project began in July of 2024, the release said, with the demolition of two underutilized buildings. Some new dining, including Shack Shake, have already opened at the center, with an 8,700 square-foot Cheesecake Factory restaurant set to open June 17.

“Block 59 is one of Naperville’s premier new projects coming online this year and next,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said in a statement. “As the number two dining destination in the State of Illinois, this project is completely transforming the corner of Aurora Avenue and Route 59 into Naperville’s ‘gateway of today,’ by giving our residents and visitors the dining and entertainment experiences they’re looking for. This is a huge win for our city’s residents, visitors, economy and for Indian Prairie School District 204, as commercial development supports our school districts’ revenues. I hope everyone will come out and enjoy the places already open and those soon to be.”

Other suburban shopping and dining centers are also seeing major redevelopments, including Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Golf Mill in Niles, Stratford Square in Bloomingdale and the new "APEX" district in Aurora.