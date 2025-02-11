Suburban school district sees 2nd day of e-learning after catalytic converters stolen from school buses

A suburban school district will face another day of e-learning Tuesday after "vandalism" to the majority of its bus fleet, officials said.

The shift comes as Troy 30 C-School District in suburban Joliet also canceled in-person learning Monday after learning that thieves over the weekend had stolen catalytic converters from many of the district's buses overnight, leaving 80% of the fleet inoperable.

"Despite our best efforts to secure alternative transportation and expedite repairs, several factors prevent us from resuming normal operations," school officials said in a press release.

According to the release, school officials attempted to secure alternative transportation and expedite repairs, including borrowing buses from other districts. Some buses were secured, the district said, but not enough to meet the district's needs. And, while new, certified replacement buses were on the way, they weren't expected to arrive until midweek.

"With around 75% of our students taking buses, we considered the possibility of families providing their own transportation; however, we recognize that this is not feasible for all families," the release said. "As a district, and as outlined in our strategic plan, we must ensure that on site learning continues for all students, not just those with available transportation."

The release goes on to say that staff were working closely with the Joliet Police Department and the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force as part of the investigation.

The thefts are believed to have taken place overnight Sunday into Monday, the school said. The suspected vehicle involved is a dark-colored SUV that passed the intersection of Riviera Blvd. and Leonard Drive between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., according to authorities.

According to the Joliet Police Department, catalytic converters were cut from 30 of the district's buses, and the incident remains under investigation.

Catalytic converters are prime targets for theft because they contain several types of precious metals, with thousands of thefts reported each year, according to Edmunds.com.

A new Illinois law that went into effect in 2025 requires that recyclers obtain a copy of the certificate of title for a vehicle when conducting transactions involving catalytic converters, a move designed to make it harder for thieves to get money for stolen parts.