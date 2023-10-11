Suburban residents speak out in opposition to proposed industrial development

A proposed industrial development in suburban Cook County has left some residents concerned over a potential increase in air and noise pollution.

For Kathy Parker, a resident of Timberline Estates in unincorporated Cook County, it’s a clear case of David vs. Goliath.

Parker is a former State Senator who says she’s fighting to save the quality of life in her quiet community.

“We live here and we are going to fight this for our safety,” Parker told NBC Chicago.

Across the street from Kathy’s neighborhood is a former CVS Caremark office complex that could become a new industrial development. Likely tenants could include manufacturing, warehouses, e-commerce fulfillment companies or food packaging companies.

The development would require rezoning in the area.

Kathy and others say the implications of a possible zoning change are far reaching. They are worried about truck traffic, air pollution and noise pollution.

“South of Willow Road they have permitted 10 of these buildings. It does not belong north,” she said.

A petition signed by those opposed to the rezoning is circulating.

Jan Zorn, who moved to the area in 1974, signed the petition.

“With the number of buildings they are putting on the Allstate property, there is no need for this,” Zorn said.

In a statement, Dermody Properties, the developer behind the plan, said it plans to work closely with the village and its community members to incorporate feedback when possible and to ensure this is a mutually beneficial project.

Meanwhile, Parker and other residents say they plan to be at tonight’s new development commission meeting in Glenview as well as future village board meetings to make sure their voices are heard.