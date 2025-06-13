Suburban rail crossing closed after train collides with semitruck

A rail crossing in suburban La Grange is closed Friday afternoon after a train collided with a semitruck, according to officials.
Police advise local residents to avoid the area of the crossing as an investigation into the crash is underway.
It is unknown if there were any injuries stemming from the collision.
According to Metra, delays were expected on its BNSF line in both directions due to the collision, which the agency confirmed did not involve Metra trains.
There was no further information available.
