Suburban rail crossing closed after train collides with semitruck

A rail crossing in suburban La Grange is closed Friday afternoon after a train collided with a semitruck, according to officials.

Police advise local residents to avoid the area of the crossing as an investigation into the crash is underway.

It is unknown if there were any injuries stemming from the collision.

According to Metra, delays were expected on its BNSF line in both directions due to the collision, which the agency confirmed did not involve Metra trains.

BNSF inbound and outbound train movement is halted near LaGrange Road due to an accident not involving Metra trains. Extensive delays are anticipated. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 13, 2025

There was no further information available.