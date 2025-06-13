Traffic

Suburban rail crossing closed after train collides with semitruck

The crash occurred Friday afternoon at the La Grange Road rail crossing in suburban La Grange, officials said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A rail crossing in suburban La Grange is closed Friday afternoon after a train collided with a semitruck, according to officials.

Police advise local residents to avoid the area of the crossing as an investigation into the crash is underway.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It is unknown if there were any injuries stemming from the collision.

According to Metra, delays were expected on its BNSF line in both directions due to the collision, which the agency confirmed did not involve Metra trains.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us