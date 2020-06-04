Suburban Protests: Marches Planned, Curfews Lift

After another day of protests and curfews, suburban communities continue to prepare for additional demonstrations Thursday.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

10 a.m.: Peaceful Protest Planned in Arlington Heights

A "socially-distanced peaceful protest" is scheduled to take place in Arlington Heights Thursday near Cronin Park. The march, slated to begin at 1 p.m., is expected to include former Chicago Bears player Henry Melton.

9 a.m.: River Forest Police Investigate Racially-Charged Incident

River Forest police say they are actively working with the Cook County State's Attorney's office to investigate "and properly charge" a man involved in an incident at a Jewel Foods in the 7500 block of West Lake Street Wednesday morning.

"A verbal exchange began between two customers, one a male, the other a female, which started inside the store and subsequently escalated in the store parking lot where the altercation became physical," police said in a statement. "The Police Department was on scene moments after receiving the 911 calls and has been actively working on the incident since then. The alleged offender is in police custody."

In a Twitter video, a woman said she was at a Starbucks in the grocery store when a man called her a "black b---" and said "this is why everyone is dying." The exchange was not captured on video but the woman followed the man into the parking lot and started recording before a physical altercation breaks out.

Police said they were reviewing videos posted to social media, cell phone footage of the incident, store video and street cameras as well as interviewing witnesses and the victim.

The department they "have no tolerance for hate in River Forest" and support investigators and prosecutors as they work to "hold those who engage in criminal activity that is motivated by hate fully accountable."

7 a.m.: 'Nonviolent Protest and March' Planned in Oak Park

A protest and march "calling for an end to racial tension, police reform, economic justice and social justice" involving Chicago's Austin neighborhood and Oak Park residents is set to take place Thursday evening.

The event involves Rep. La Shawn K. Ford and other community leaders.

6 a.m.: Curfews Lift in Some Suburbs

Several suburbs had curfews in place overnight, many of which lifted early Thursday morning.

Police in suburban Hampshire issued a curfew at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an official statement on the department’s Facebook page. According to the department, the curfew impacted all non-essential workers, and all other residents were ordered to stay home until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Effective on 6/3/2020, at 7:00 pm the Village of Hampshire has declared a CURFEW for all non-essential workers. The curfew order will expire Thursday, 6/4, at 6:00am. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Hampshire Police Department on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Aurora announced a curfew and travel restrictions for Wednesday as the city monitors "pending demonstrations."

The curfew began at 8:30 p.m. and continued until 6 a.m. Thursday.