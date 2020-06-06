Suburban Protest Live Blog: Pritzker to Attend Rally, 11 Face Felony Charges in Aurora

For the second weekend in a row, demonstrations are planned for numerous Chicago suburbs after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Throughout the last week, cities and villages have implemented curfews and other safety protocols to help control crowds and prevent damage to businesses, and many are considering doing so again this weekend.

Here are the latest headlines from around the suburbs:

9:50 a.m.: 11 Face Felony Charges in Connection to Aurora Demonstrations

Aurora police say at least 11 people are facing felony charges in connection to demonstrations in the city earlier this week.

Eleven people are facing felony charges in connection with demonstrations that occurred between May 31 and June 1, in west suburban Aurora, according the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The eleven arrestees range in age from 19 to 36, the state’s attorney’s office said. One person was charged with arson and criminal damage to government property for allegedly setting fire to an Elgin police vehicle and six others were hit with burglary and retail theft charges.

9 a.m.: Pritzker to Attend South Suburban Day of Action

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to attend a rally in the south suburbs on Saturday, as demonstrations are expected around the area for the second weekend in a row.

The governor will attend the South Suburban Day of Action, to be held in suburban Calumet City on Saturday morning.

The event is one of dozens around the suburbs, with towns from Bourbonnais to Lemont expected to hold demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.