A Chicago-area postal worker was recently applauded for saving another person's life after jumping into action while on his route.

Jaylen Lockhart was working on Saturday afternoon in Aurora, when he noticed something that didn't seem quite right.

"I was looking at my rear view mirror at him, and he took a tumble," Lockhart recounted.

Lockhart did not simply call 911; he got out of his truck to help.

"I'm trying to get up at the same time and, and... he tell me just to stay down, just stay down, you might be hurt, and it can't be walking anywhere," said Guy Miller, who fell walking his dog, Bentley.

Lockhart flagged down some neighbors to help - and got Guy to give him his home address.

The postal worker found Marcia, Guy's wife, and then went back to finish his route.

Guy's family posted the story on social media -- to share their thanks.

"I was raised that way," Lockhart said. "I was raised that way, my parents, my family..Just, you look out for others. You know in the state that the world is in today, just kindness and grace is all that anyone ever needs."

The postal worker's selfish act will be recognized by the city of Aurora next week. But more importantly, he has gained an extended family in the Millers, who will open up their home to Lockhart's family to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I said, 'What are you doing for Thanksgiving? You have family? Yeah?' We said, 'We're family, definitely,'" Marcia said.

Marcia said she believes Lockhart went above and beyond.

"Just really good to see kindness and compassion and care in the world...when you see so much on the news and so many labels put on this generation of them being into themselves and not caring," she said.