Police in the western suburb of Geneva are warning residents to lock their cars and garage doors after nearly 20 vehicles were burglarized across multiple neighborhoods.

The burglaries took place early Thursday police said, with cars burglarized on Andover Lane, Bedford Lane, Bridgeport Lane, Brookfield Lane, Greenwich Lane, Normandy Lane, Sheffield Lane, Southampton Court, Southampton Drive and Williamsburg Avenue.

Surveillance video from one homeowner showed someone believed to be a suspect walking through the snow on a residential street, going from car to car.

"They just rummaged through the car," one resident said, who's car had been burglarized. "Luckily there was nothing valuable inside my car, or my neighbor's car, but you could tell someone had been inside there."

Geneva police told NBC Chicago the amount of vehicles burglarized in the area is "quite uncommon," adding that the burglaries appeared to be a "crime of opportunity."

Police are now searching for the driver of a white Ford Explorer they suspect could be involved in the burglaries.

Officers spotted the suspicious vehicle, a white 1999 Ford Explorer, with Illinois license plate ET97912, while responding to a call for burglaries in the area Thursday, the release said.

Provided by The Geneva Police Department.

The vehicle fled when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Due to department policy, Geneva police are prohibited from pursuing vehicles suspected to only be involved in property crimes, the release said.

It remains unknown whether the suspect acted alone.

Residents who may have information, including doorbell or security video footage, are encouraged to call the Geneva Police Department at 630-232-4736.

Locking car doors, being mindful of the dangers of leaving valuables inside their vehicles overnight and ensuring the doors and windows to garages and homes are securely closed and locked are all ways Geneva police suggested residents can protect themselves from becoming a target. Outdoor lighting may also act as a deterrent, police said, as many of the burglaries occurred after dark.