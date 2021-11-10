NBC 5 Missing Persons

Suburban Police Officer Locates Elderly Couple Reported Missing From Aurora

A file photo shows a missing Aurora couple, who were reported missing on November 7, 2021.

Police in suburban Lake Zurich are praising a police officer after he located an elderly couple that had been reported missing from Aurora over the weekend.

According to authorities, the couple, identified as 88-year-old Robert Springstroh and 82-year-old Oriene Springstroh were last seen on Sunday in Aurora.

Early Wednesday morning, Lake Zurich Officer Przemyslaw Struga observed a vehicle that was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Rand Road near Ela Road.

When Struga initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, he discovered the driver and passenger were the Springstroh's.

Lake Zurich police made contact with authorities in Aurora, and informed the couple's family that they had been located. Struga escorted the couple to the Lake Zurich police station, and after realizing they hadn't eaten for several hours, he purchased food for them and helped to reunite them with their family, according to a press release.

"Due to Officer Struga's diligent efforts in enforcing traffic laws and monitoring Lake Zurich roadways for potential violators, he was able to locate the missing elderly couple and reunite them with family members," Officer-in-Charge Dion Thiergood said in a statement.

The department praised Struga for his "quick and decisive action" in connection with the case.

