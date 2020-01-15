Suburban Police Commander Accused of Battering Woman Inside Station

A police commander in suburban Dixmoor is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old woman in an altercation at a police station.

The commander, identified as 31-year-old Ronald Burge Jr., faces up to five years in prison in the incident, which took place on Oct. 5, 2019, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Video of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the station, according to a proffer provided by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, the incident started in the lobby of the Dixmoor police station. After 66-year-old Heather Webber's grandson was detained by Dixmoor police, a group of people had a conversation with Burge, during which the boy's father began taking photographs.

Burge allegedly demanded the phone of the boy’s father, then took him into custody when he refused to turn it over.

After the boy's father was taken into custody, Webber then allegedly followed Burge into another part of the station, taking photographs of the arrest. According to the proffer, Burge then demanded that she turn over her phone, and Webber refused. Webber then quickly fled the station and went into a nearby parking lot, according to prosecutors.

Burge then allegedly chased Webber out of the police station, grabbing her and dragging her back inside, according to prosecutors.

While inside, Burge allegedly put his arm around Webber’s neck, handed his gun to another officer, then allegedly slammed Webber’s face into a wall at least three times before bringing her to another counter inside of the station.

Prosecutors say that the woman stands 5-foot-3 and weighs around 120 pounds, while Burge stands 6-foot-3 and weighs at least 230 pounds.

Webber was then placed in a holding area and was later charged with a misdemeanor offense of resisting a peace officer. She was not given the opportunity to post bond at the police station, and was transferred the next day to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where she was released on an I-Bond.

Webber sought medical treatment for a scrape to her mouth and pain in her neck and elbow. Charges against her were later dropped.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burge on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Burge was ordered held on a $20,000 bond. The commander was also ordered to surrender his FOID card and all weapons.

According to prosecutors, Burge told police that Webber went into a restricted area of the police station, and when confronted by officers she grabbed Burge’s testicles during a struggle.

