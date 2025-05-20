Suburban police arrest 2 during ‘large, disruptive' gathering of teens, young adults

A 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested in Naperville this weekend after two separate "large gatherings" drew hundreds of teens and young adults to the area, with multiple citations issued for unlawful behavior including aggravated battery to a police officer, reckless conduct, and mob action.

The arrests come weeks after the Naperville Police Department warned parents of an "online trend" encouraging teens to gather in large groups in the downtown parts of the village. The trend is similar to what some have referred to as "teen takeovers" seen in Chicago, some of which have led to violence and reports of property damage.

According to a message posted to Facebook from the Naperville Police Department, the first arrest occurred Friday evening during a large gathering of "up to 200 teens and young adults being disruptive downtown."

In addition to other teens being issued citations, a 15-year-old female from Aurora was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest, littering, and obstruction, police said.

The second arrest occurred Saturday night during a large meet-up of "about 100 individuals" who police said were driving recklessly and lighting off fireworks. Citations were issued police said, and a 20-year-old McHenry man was arrested after an investigation allegedly connected him to "several crimes committed" during the meet-up.

The McHenry man is charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and mob action, police said.

Police added that residents and visitors to Naperville can expect to see more officers downtown and at special events to "help prevent disruptive behavior and encourage a safe, welcoming environment for all."

"Our officers will be highly visible in areas where people typically congregate and there will be zero tolerance for trespassing, disorderly conduct, fighting, or any behavior that puts others at risk," the department said.

Naperville police also encouraged also asked that community members dissuade teens and young adults from attending these gatherings, which it says "are typically organized on social media and often end up involving criminal or dangerous behavior."