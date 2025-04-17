Suburban pizza shop offers free pies for a year to anyone who IDs smash-and-grab suspects

Attention Chicago suburbs: Do you recognize these people? If so, you could win free pizza -- for an entire year.

The offer comes from Sopranos Pizzeria & Catering in Lockport, as the restaurant owners attempt to find at least three suspects who were caught on surveillance camera attempting to break into the storefront.

"Free Sopranos Pizza for a year to anyone who helps us identify the three geniuses who thought it'd be a good idea to break our windows last night," a social media post from the restaurant, located at 1527 S. State St. said.

According to the post, a silver car pulled up in front of the restaurant at about 3:28 a.m. Thursday, and three people in hoodies exited the vehicle. The suspects took turns attempting to kick in the glass, with photos and video also showing at least one suspect using a brick. The suspects then "took off like scared little meatballs when the alarm went off," the restaurant said.

The post goes on to say that Rocky, a "local legend from Lockport" captured the "mozzarella-brained bandits" on a car dashcam video as they scurried away from the scene. According to the restaurant, the plates on the getaway car indicated the vehicle had been stolen.

"Help us ID these crumb bums, and you'll be eating on the house for a whole year," the restaurant said. "That's 52 Fridays of extra cheese, no questions asked."

Lockport Police told NBC Chicago they were investigating the incident, and were working to see if the case was connected to other recent smash-and-grabs reported nearby, including in Frankfort, Mokena, Tinley Park and New Lenox.

"Newsflash boys -- this ain't Hollywood," the restaurant said in its post. "This is Lockport, and you just messed with the wrong slice of town."