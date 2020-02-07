New Lenox

Suburban New Lenox Police Investigating YouTube Sting Video

An individual posed as a teen boy on a dating app and met with a man at a Walmart

By Regina Waldroup

Police in south suburban New Lenox are investigating a YouTube sting video created by a local resident.

The individual posed as a teen boy on a dating app and met with a man who he said solicited him for sex and arranged to meet up at a Walmart. Police confirmed Friday they were talking to both individuals involved.

NBC 5 viewers told the man who was confronted in the video has ties to a Chicago youth baseball organization. In a statement, the organization confirmed it was aware of a video on social media that showed an individual wearing one of the league's jackets.

The man has since been removed from his position as the chairman of the board of directors, the little league said.

Parents will be able to learn additional details at a meeting in the coming days.

