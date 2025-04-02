Suburban mother, child airlifted after fall at Starved Rock State Park

A suburban Chicago mother and her 7-year-old son were rescued by first responders after falling into a canyon at Starved Rock State Park, authorities said.

The Utica Fire Department said it was dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to Starved Rock's French Canyon for a report that two people had fallen in. When they arrived, they discovered a 37-year-old Tinley Park woman and her 7-year-old son were in the bottom of the canyon.

The pair were conscious and stable, authorities said, but had fallen roughly 25-30 feet and a life flight was called to the scene.

Fire officials said the fall is "believed to be accidental."

First responders used a "high-angle rope rescue system" to help the two out of the canyon and they were treated by paramedics before being flown to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Their injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to the fire department.

Further information on what led to the fall was not immediately released.