Suburban mom, lawmakers push forward with end-of-life options bill

A suburban mom is hoping that lawmakers will pass a bill during their veto session in Springfield to allow for aid-in-dying medication for terminally ill patients.

Suzy Flack’s son died after a battle with cancer two years ago, an experience that taught her about the importance of allowing physicians to render medical aid for those who are dying with a terminal illness.

“Andrew was an amazing guy. I know all moms say that, but I wish everyone had an Andrew in his or her life,” she said.

She’s become a fierce advocate for end-of-life options, and is hoping the Illinois General Assembly passes the End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act.

Andrew was living in California and teaching special education when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, Suzy said. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries, his cancer was determined to be terminal, and as he became more ill, he decided he wanted to pursue end-of-life care.

“We listened to songs, shared memories, and he took his medication,” Suzy said. “Within two minutes, he was asleep, and he passed two hours later, and it was just as he wanted it.”

California is one of 10 states that have legalized medical-aid-in-dying laws. Illinois is mulling whether to become the 11th, with a vote possible during the current veto session.

“It is not a decision that anyone takes lightly,” House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel said. “Many people feel at peace just to get the medicine.”

Under provisions of the law, medication can only be obtained by individuals 18 years of age and older, who are diagnosed as terminally ill with less than six months to live. The patient must be mentally capable of making decisions, and two physicians must sign off on the process.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Patients are allowed to change their minds, and must be informed about all end-of-life care options. Finally, doctors are not required to participate in the administration of the medication.

“It is not something you just go in and say ‘this is what I’d like to do,’” Gabel said. “There are safeguards.”

Numerous advocacy groups have pushed for the legislation, but there is opposition, including from the Archdiocese of Chicago, which calls it “assisted suicide” at odds with church doctrine. Access Living, an advocacy group for Americans living with disabilities, has also criticized the bill, expressing concern that it could disproportionately impact individuals with disabilities.

Fleck says she understands the opposition, but her faith points her in a different direction.

“I feel that no God that I believe in would allow the suffering that people go through,” she said. “And I believe that I’ve reconciled with Drew’s decision and totally supported him, and I believe it should be a right for individuals to have that option.”

Gabel believes the bill will pass, and that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will sign it into law.