Suburban Metra trains stopped after pedestrian struck; ‘extensive' delays anticipated

Metra trains in the western suburbs were halted Tuesday morning and delays were expected after a pedestrian was struck by a train, authorities said.

The incident come as several other Metra lines were also experiencing delays due to mechanical problems Tuesday morning.

According to Metra officials, Union Pacific West (UP-W) inbound and outbound trains were stopped in the 7 a.m. hour after a pedestrian was struck by train #26 near Winfield.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," an alert from Metra said.

Other Metra lines were also experiencing delays around that time.

According to an alert, some Metra BNSF inbound and outbound trains were operating between 20 and 25 minutes behind schedule "due to emergency track repairs and switch problems."

Some trains on the Milwaukee District North lines, North Central lines and UP-NW lines were also behind schedule due to mechanical issues, Metra said.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted the track problems and mechanical issues were likely due to the cold, with wind chills as low as -30 expected Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.