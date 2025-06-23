Metra

Suburban Metra trains suspended due to 'emergency track repairs,' delays expected

The service suspension, on the Union Pacific North (UP-N) from Chicago to Kenosha, was also impacting some inbound trains headed to Ogilvie Transportation Center

Trains on a busy Metra line that runs from Chicago up through the northern suburbs and into Wisconsin were suspended Monday morning due to "emergency track repairs," Metra said.

The service suspension, on Union Pacific North (UP-N) outbound trains, was also impacting some inbound trains, Metra said.

"Due to emergency track repairs, starting with train 305, outbound service to Kenosha will be temporarily suspended until approximately 10 a.m.," Metra said in an alert. "Please seek alternate transportation."

The emergency repairs were near the Evanston Main Station, at mile post 11, a Metra spokesperson said. The spokesperson reiterated the repairs were also impacting some nine inbound trains heading to Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago, including train numbers 308, 392, 316, 320, 322, 324, 326, 330, 334.

"Passengers may board trains 310, 312, 314, 318, and 338, will accommodate passengers," Metra said.

According to the spokesperson, the service impact could extend to 11 a.m.

"UP North is one of the agency’s highest performing lines," NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said, "helping its recovery is the fact that it is an alternative to the Kennedy construction."

"Riders going outbound should go to Union Station and board Milwaukee North, which goes to the northern suburbs on the way to Fox Lake," Martin said. "Monitor the Ventra App."

