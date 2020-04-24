Suburban Melrose Park Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

A police officer in suburban Melrose Park died from the coronavirus Friday, according to a statement from the Melrose Park Police Department.

Joseph Cappello worked at the department for two years after retiring from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

"Officer Cappello was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed," Melrose Park Director of Police Sam Pitassi said in a statement. "Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappello worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant."