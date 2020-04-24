Melrose Park

Suburban Melrose Park Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

Joseph Cappello worked at the suburban department for two years after retiring from the Cook County Sheriff's Office

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

A police officer in suburban Melrose Park died from the coronavirus Friday, according to a statement from the Melrose Park Police Department.

Joseph Cappello worked at the department for two years after retiring from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

"Officer Cappello was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed," Melrose Park Director of Police Sam Pitassi said in a statement. "Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappello worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant."

Local

Chicago Police 4 mins ago

Chicago’s New Police Superintendent Apologizes to Aldermen

domestic violence 50 mins ago

Chicago-Area Domestic Violence Calls Spike During Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Melrose ParkChicagoPOLICE OFFICERPOLICEjoseph cappella
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us