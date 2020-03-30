Suburban Mariano’s Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee at a Mariano's in suburban Skokie has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Sunday.

"We are supporting them as they receive medical care, and wish them all the best in their recovery," a spokeswoman for the grocery store chain said in a statement..

The spokeswoman said that upon learning of the case, Mariano's followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the site, and communicated to the store's team of the diagnosis.

"We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations," she added.