Suburban Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Interstate 57, State Police Say

Authorities have identified the man killed while trying to fill a relative's gas tank on the side of Interstate 57 early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say that Gregory Campbell, 52, of Chicago Heights was standing alongside a vehicle on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 57 at approximately 7:08 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck him.

Campbell was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident began when Campbell and a 43-year-old man were attempting to put gas into a car, which had run out of fuel. As traffic came to a stop near the scene, a vehicle swerved toward the shoulder to avoid the stopped traffic.

That vehicle struck Campbell and the other man, leaving them with serious injuries.

Campbell was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and the other man is still being treated for his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be released at a later date.