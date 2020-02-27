Interstate 57

Suburban Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Interstate 57, State Police Say

The man was trying to fill a relative's gas tank when he was struck by a passing vehicle, police said

CapturedNews

Authorities have identified the man killed while trying to fill a relative's gas tank on the side of Interstate 57 early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say that Gregory Campbell, 52, of Chicago Heights was standing alongside a vehicle on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 57 at approximately 7:08 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck him.

Campbell was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Local

Red Light Camera 13 mins ago

Illinois Bill Could Ban Red Light Cameras in Towns With 25K or Fewer Residents

Chicago Police Department 57 mins ago

Judge Rules Records for Mysterious Crash of Chicago Police SUV Must Be Made Public

The incident began when Campbell and a 43-year-old man were attempting to put gas into a car, which had run out of fuel. As traffic came to a stop near the scene, a vehicle swerved toward the shoulder to avoid the stopped traffic.

That vehicle struck Campbell and the other man, leaving them with serious injuries.

Campbell was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and the other man is still being treated for his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be released at a later date.

This article tagged under:

Interstate 57
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us