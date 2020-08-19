Suburban Man Reportedly Pulled Gun on Individuals for Not Wearing Masks at Grocery Store

A Bourbonnais man is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened to shoot a group of individuals who were not wearing masks inside of a grocery store in the village Tuesday.

According to Bourbonnais police, Marc Boudreau is facing charges of aggravated assault on public property and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon against a person/threatening violence in connection with the incident, which occurred in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco store in the 600 block of Main Street in Bourbonnais.

According to the Kankakee Daily Journal, Boudreau allegedly saw three people behind him in line at the grocery store, and the individuals were not wearing masks. Boudreau then allegedly waited for the group to exit the store, confronted them and chambered a round in his weapon.

"How would you like to get shot in the head?," Boudreau allegedly said.

Officers were able to apprehend Boudreau after the individuals called police about the incident.

Bourbonnais police say Boudreau is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee while awaiting a bond hearing.