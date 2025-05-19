The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in suburban Deer Park Sunday.

Officials said deputies responded to the scene of the traffic crash just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning at Lake Cook Road and Ferndale Road. They initially found two vehicles with major damage and two people critically injured, according to police.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the crash occurred when a 75-year-old Deer Park man driving a Jeep attempted a left turn onto northbound Ferndale Road and a 71-year-old Mount Prospect driving an Alfa Romero was traveling westbound on Lake Cook Road.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep said he did not see the Alfa Romero and he began a left turn, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Alfa Romero was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to police.

Police said a 63-year-old Mount Prospect woman, a passenger in the Alfa Romero, remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.