Suburban Man Dies After Being Pulled From Petite Lake in Lake Villa

A 49-year-old suburban man has died after he was pulled from Petite Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the lake in the 38800 block of North Cedar Crest Drive at approximately 5:45 p.m. for reports of an unconscious individual.

Authorities were informed that the man went under water while swimming in an area known as the “Sandbar” on Petite Lake. After swimming for approximately two hours, the man’s friends realized they didn’t know where he was, and they found him underwater near their boat.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that the man’s friends had boated him to shore, and began to perform CPR. The Lake County Marine Unit used an AED device and attempted to restore the man’s heart rhythm, but were unsuccessful.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for this weekend. Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.