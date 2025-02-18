A suburban man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a Barrington car crash early Sunday morning that left a Glenview police officer killed.

Christopher Lopez, 23, of Cary, has been charged with one count of reckless homicide, a release from the Barrington Police Department said. According to authorities, Lopez, who was driving a 2020 Kia Forte, was traveling in the northwest lanes at 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest Highway when he veered into the southeast lanes.

Lopez then struck the vehicle driven by Glenview Police Officer Robert Fryc, 43, who was on his way to work. Fryc was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to authorities, Lopez was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was charged with one count of reckless homicide. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing, Barrington police said.

Fryc joined the Glenview Police Department in 2007, according to a press release.

“Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague,” said Police Chief William Fitzpatrick said in a release. “He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.”

The accident is being investigated by the Barrington Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County, officials said.

"The Village of Glenview and Glenview Police Department are asking ask for privacy and respect for Officer Fryc’s family and colleagues as they mourn, the release said.