Suburban man charged with attempted murder after shooting on NW Indiana highway

Dwayne Lumont Johnson Jr., 19, of Country Club Hills, was charged with several felonies following Friday night's shooting along Interstate 65.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A south suburban man was charged with attempted murder and multiple other crimes in connection with a shooting along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana late Friday, authorities said.

Dwayne Lumont Johnson Jr., 19, of Country Club Hills, was charged with the following felonies: attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon - two counts - and criminal recklessness.

According to the Indiana State Police, a man called 911 at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday night and reported he had been shot on I-65 near the Rensselaer exit, which is at the 215 mile marker.

State troopers, along with deputies from the Jasper County and Tippecanoe County sheriff's departments located the suspect's vehicle south of Lafayette, near the 166 mile marker, and pulled the vehicle over.

Troopers located a Glock 9mm handgun inside, police said.

The three people inside the vehicle were transported to the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post for further investigation, authorities said. The two others in the vehicle with Johnson were released and not charged, state police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Indianapolis, where he is expected to recover.

A motive remains unclear.

