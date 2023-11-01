Suburban man charged with attempted kidnapping in Chicago: police

A suburban man has been charged with attempted kidnapping after he was among those who allegedly beat and restrained a 35-year-old man and robbed him "while armed with a dangerous weapon," police said.

Raymond Marshall, a 34-year-old Des Plaines resident, was charged with armed robbery and attempted kidnapping and is slated to appear in court Wednesday.

Police said in announcing the charges early Wednesday that Marshall was arrested minutes after an attack in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood Monday.

There, police say Marshall was among those who, just after 5 p.m. Monday, "battered and placed restraints" on the 35-year-old victim "then took his property while armed with a dangerous weapon in the 3600 block of South Morgan Street." He was arrested minutes later in the 700 block of West 35th Street.

Police said no other arrests have been made in the case so far.

Check back for more on this developing story.