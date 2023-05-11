Suburban Chicago Man Charged After Police Discover More Than 600 Stolen Catalytic Converters

A Worth Township man has been charged after police discovered more than 600 catalytic converters in the backyard of his residence, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart announced Thursday.

Officials said Sheriff's police patrol officers responded to a burglar alarm at a residence in the 6000 block of 128th Place in unincorporated Worth Township on May 7.

Police said that no one responded after officers knocked on the door, leading officers to walk around the perimeter of the house to ensure the property was secure.

Upon walking around to the backyard, officials said officers discovered what appeared to be hundreds of catalytic converters, both stored in metal crates and along the perimeter of the backyard.

An investigation was then launched, with police determining that the property belonged to 40-year-old Ramsy Sandoka, the owner of a tow company.

Despite his profession, Sandoka had no licensing to buy, sell, recycle or possess catalytic converters.

A search warrant on the property was then executed on May 9, with officers recovering 612 catalytic converters of different shapes and conditions. Many of the converters did not show any signs of rust, indicating they were recently cut.

Sandoka was unable to provide documentation that he owned any of the vehicle parts, and was placed into custody at the scene.

Sandoka faces a Class I felony charge of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, and was also charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to keep recyclable purchase records,

selling/purchasing catalytic converters and violation of recycle metal law.

Catalytic converter thefts have seen a significant rise in recent years, with the automobile part serving as a frequent target for thieves due to its use of precious metals such as palladium and platinum.

According to State Farm, catalytic converter thefts have risen by 400% since 2019, with Illinois ranking third in the nation in thefts.

Sandoka was slated to appear in bond court in Bridgeview on Thursday.