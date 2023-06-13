A suburban Chicago man has been charged after he accidentally shot himself during a dream, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff's officers responded to a Lake Barrington home just before 10 p.m., in the 100 block of Shoreline Road, where a 62-year-old man identified as Mark Dicara had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities said they applied a tourniquet to the leg "as he was losing a significant amount of blood."

"Further investigation revealed Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home," the sheriff's office said in a release. "He retrieved his .357 Magnum Revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder. When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The bullet ultimately was found lodged into his bedding, but "fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara's neighbors," police said.

Dicara was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Dicara had a revoked FOID card and was later charged with felony possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was arrested Monday and released after posting bond.

He is next expected to appear in court on June 29.