Suburban Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Son During Domestic Altercation

Police in suburban Oak Lawn have arrested a man they say shot his teen son following an argument on Friday morning.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a person being shot at the location.

When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old man that had been shot in the abdomen. Officers began to administer first aid, and the teen was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The suspect in the case, 57-year-old Mark Pillette, was taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred between the two men, and authorities found that Pillette was the victim’s father.

After reviewing the investigation, Pillette faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to police. He will appear in court on Sunday for a bond hearing.