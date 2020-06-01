Suburban Live Blog: Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation, Kenosha County Imposes Curfew

Authorities throughout Chicago’s suburbs are planning for another day of unrest and looting, with several declaring states of emergency and imposing curfews in anticipation of potential issues.

The actions come a day after looting and protests were reported in several communities, including Aurora, Naperville and Kenosha, Wisconsin. Several areas reported looting at stores and in malls, and many are ordering businesses to close early on Monday.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

4:54 p.m.: Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation Amid Looting, Civil Unrest

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Monday to direct assets to help communities across the state to deal with civil unrest and looting.

Several suburban counties, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties are listed on the proclamation, according to the governor.

In addition, 250 additional National Guard soldiers will be deployed across the state to assist local law enforcement agencies, and more than 300 Illinois State Police troopers will be deployed to assist in that effort.

4:46 p.m.: Kenosha County Issues Emergency Alert, Sets Curfew for Next 2 Nights

Kenosha County officials have again imposed an Emergency Curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Monday night, according to a press release issued by the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

The curfew will run through 7 a.m., and will be in effect again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

A state-of-emergency curfew will again be in effect in Kenosha County from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. tonight (Monday, June 1) and tomorrow night (Tuesday, June 2). @Kenosha_Sheriff will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of our residents and businesses. pic.twitter.com/QEUw7NPA5r — Kenosha County (@KenoshaCounty) June 1, 2020

“The members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of our residents and businesses,” the department said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local and regional law enforcement partners.”

Deputies will continue to increase patrols throughout the county in an effort to protect homes and businesses, the department said.

4:25 p.m.: Businesses Put Boards Over Windows as Precautionary Measure in Niles

Authorities in suburban Niles say that stores in the area are closing for precautionary purposes due to fears over potential looting Monday evening:

UPDATE: Many stores in Niles are closing early again today for precautionary purposes. Golf Mill Mall is closed. Some businesses are boarding up for safety, and not because they were looted. The Niles Police Department will again be out in full force to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/AD3ZVWlHeQ — Niles Police (@Nilespdil) June 1, 2020

Golf Mill Mall is closed, according to authorities.

Police did emphasize that no reports of looting have been filed with police, but that the department will be out “in full force” to keep the community safe.

4:10 p.m.: Aurora Police Warn of Protests Near Fox Valley Mall

According to an emergency alert issued by Aurora police, protests are possible near Fox Valley Mall Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

APD EMERGENCY ALERT: APD has received information about potential protests occurring in the near future in the area of the Fox Valley Mall. Businesses are advised that they should close for the day. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nurFUTQPMs — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) June 1, 2020

According to authorities, businesses are being encouraged to close for the day, and residents are advised to avoid the area.

3:15 p.m.: Wilmette Authorities Shut Down I-94 Ramps, Ask Shopping Centers to Close Early

In an effort to limit access to downtown areas and the community at-large, authorities in suburban Wilmette are closing all ramps from Interstate 94 as reports of unrest continue to spread around the area.

According to officials, numerous shopping centers, including Edens Plaza, West Lake Plaza and Wilmette Commons are all being asked to close early and to barricade their entrances.

Despite those precautions, authorities say there are "no credible threats" the village at this time, but that the actions are being undertaken as a preventative measure.

3 p.m.: Joliet to Declare State of Emergency for 3rd Straight Day

Officials in suburban Joliet have declared a Local State of Emergency for the third consecutive day due to “multiple acts of vandalism and violence” that occurred on Sunday, and could potentially continue to occur on Monday.

As part of that order, a citywide curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to city officials.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will hold a press conference to address the State of Emergency Monday afternoon.

Scenes From Day Two of Protests in Chicago

2:20 p.m.: Oak Lawn Police Impose Curfew, Say 3 Officers Hurt in Unrest Sunday

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that eight people were arrested Sunday amid civil unrest and looting.

There were no incidents of arson, but looters targeted several stores in the community, including smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics retailers, according to police.

In addition, three Oak Lawn police officers suffered injuries during the unrest, but all of the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

As a result, the community has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for both Monday and Tuesday nights, according to a post on the agency’s Twitter account:

To our residents and businesses, OLPD made 8 arrests yesterday involved in looting to some businesses. No incidents of arson. Looters targeted smoke shops, cell phone stores and electronics. Oak Lawn will be extending the curfew of 9 PM-5 AM until Wednesday and will reevaluate. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) June 1, 2020

2 p.m.: Tinley Park Businesses Ordered to Shut Down at 3 p.m.

Officials in suburban Tinley Park are requesting all businesses to close by 3 p.m. and to remain closed through 6 a.m. Tuesday due to “current threat information,” according to a social media post by village officials:

A mandatory curfew will also be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

“The Village is working with our neighboring communities and public safety agencies to share information and collaborate on plans to keep the entire region safe,” officials said in a statement.