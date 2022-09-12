Suburban Library Cancels Drag Queen Bingo Night For Teens Due to Threats

After resisting backlash against the event, the Downers Grove Library says it has been forced to cancel a scheduled drag queen bingo night for teenagers later this year because of threats it received.

The event had been scheduled for Oct. 11 at the library, coinciding with "National Coming Out Day," but officials were forced to pull the plug because of threats made against library patrons and staff.

“For the safety of everyone involved, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the upcoming Drag Queen Bingo program due to threats made against the Downers Grove Public Library,” officials said.

Officials say that a police investigation is underway.

The program was designed for teenagers in 7th through 12th grade, and was scheduled to feature a drag performer named Aurora Divine calling bingo numbers and performing songs.

The library says registration was full for the event. Officials said that the performance was designed to be age-appropriate and was discussed at length with librarians specially trained and educated to work with teens.

“Hate did not win today. We stand by the event and Aurora Divine," officials said. "We tried our best to make Drag Queen Bingo happen, however, due to the severity of the threats made against the library, we have been forced to cancel the event.”

Officials apologized to teens who signed up for the event, and said they are “determined to find” ways to support the community and to encourage inclusive representation.