Lake County

Weekend suburban crash kills 85-year-old woman, police say

There were no immediate reports of other injuries in the crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

An 85-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Lakemoor over the weekend.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, Judith Wadas was driving into the intersection of Route 120 and Sullivan Lake Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

An autopsy has determined Wadas died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the Lakemoor Police Department, and no further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Lake County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us