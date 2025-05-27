An 85-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Lakemoor over the weekend.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, Judith Wadas was driving into the intersection of Route 120 and Sullivan Lake Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

An autopsy has determined Wadas died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the Lakemoor Police Department, and no further information was immediately available.