Suburban High School to Remain Closed Friday After Fire

A suburban high school that was evacuated because of a fire in a wood shop Thursday afternoon will remain closed Friday, with all classes canceled.

According to officials at Glenbrook South High School, there will be no classes Friday after the fire, which forced students and faculty to evacuate just before dismissal time at 3 p.m.

All Advanced Placement tests are also postponed, and no homework will be due Friday, officials said.

The school building, which was closed by firefighters, will remain shuttered for the time being. Students and faculty will not yet be allowed access to the building to pick up belongings.

According to officials, no injuries were reported during the fire.

Glenview fire officials say that the fire was under control within 12 minutes of the arrival of firefighters. The last truck left the scene just after 6 p.m., and no other parts of the building were damaged. Officials at this time believe that the fire was accidental