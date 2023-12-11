Suburban high school teacher killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision

A 53-year-old high school math teacher was killed early Sunday following a head-on car collision caused by a wrong-way driver, the Wheeling Police Department said.

The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. on westbound Palatine Road approaching Wheeling road, when a car was struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle in the wrong lane, a release from the Wheeling Police Department said.

According to the release, the wrong-way driver was suspected to be intoxicated, police said.

Two occupants were riding in each vehicle the release said. One of the occupants in the vehicle that was struck was seriously injured, police said. The other, identified as Robert Gillen, 53, was killed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A statement from Supt. of Wauconda CUSD118 Schools David Wilm Monday confirmed Gillen was a math teacher and and athletic trainer at Wauconda High School.

"The Wauconda District 118 community is saddened by the unexpected passing of Bob Gillen, a dedicated math teacher, athletic trainer, and colleague," the statement read in part. "We join Bob’s family, students, staff, and community members in grieving this tragic loss."

The statement went on to say that Gillen was an active member of the Wauconda High School community since 1996.

"He dedicated his time to the education of students, the care of athletes, and the growth of colleagues," the letter continued. "He loved helping others and was committed to fostering a positive environment for all. Bob leaves a lasting legacy, and his loss will be felt throughout our community."

A message on D118's website added, "We offer our condolences to Bob’s family and to the students, staff, and faculty members who were lucky enough to know and work with him."

No further details on the accident were provided by authorities. The Wheeling Police Department was expected to release more information Monday.