Suburban High School Senior Will Play in the Macy's Great American Marching Band During Thanksgiving Parade

Only 200 students from around the country are chosen to be a part of the Macy's Great American Marching Band, and suburban high school student Mason Thulin is one of them.

“It’s still a little hard to believe like tomorrow, I’m gonna be off to New York City,” he says.

Mason is a senior at Plainfield East High School. He’s been playing the trumpet for seven years, and decided to audition after seeing his band teacher, David Lesniak, perform in the Rose Bowl Parade last January.

“It really kind of inspired me, like, maybe I could audition for the Macy’s parade,” Thulin said.

Lesniak, who is also the band director, said that Thulin has come a long way in his time in the band at Plainfield East.

“This is an accolade he absolutely deserves and has worked hard for," Lesniak said.

Mason's mom, Tanya Thulin, is overjoyed at the opportunity awaiting her son.

“I’ve watched him grow so much since he has started playing music,” Tanya Thulin said.

Mason’s mom gives is grateful for Lesniak's guidance to her son along the way.

“If a band director ever underestimates the impact that they have on these students, Mason is a perfect example of the positivity that truly comes out of a music program like this,” Tanya Thulin said.