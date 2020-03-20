Suburban High School Choir Stuns Social Media With Virtual Performance

While many Chicago area schools have been quiet over the past few days due to the coronavirus outbreak, the same can't be said for the students at one suburban high school.

West Aurora High School choir director Brian Smith challenged the Madrigal choir to learn their specific parts to "The Road Home" by Stephen Paulus.

The students learned their parts at home using their music literacy skills, but took things one step further.

WA Madrigals Virtual Choir - The Road Home Learned independently, and recorded remotely, please enjoy Madrigal’s virtual choir performance of The Road Home, by Stephen Paulus.—Tell me, where is the roadI can call my own,That I left, that I lost,So long ago?All these years I have wandered,Oh, when will I know,There's a way, there's a road,That will lead me home.After wind, after rain,When the dark is done,As I wake from a dream,In the gold of day,Through the air there's a callingFrom far away,There's a voice I can hear,That will lead me home.Rise up, follow me,Come away, is the call,With the love in your heart,As the only song.There is no such beauty,As where you belong,Rise up, follow me,I will lead you home. Posted by West Aurora Choir on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

They collaborated with each other to agree on specific music details and then recorded their performances individually using mostly cell phones while watching a conducting video at home.

With the use of technology and careful editing, Smith was able to sync up their voices and created this amazing collaboration.

The video has since gone viral on social media with more than 72K views on Facebook.