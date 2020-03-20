Suburban High School Choir Stuns Social Media With Virtual Performance

While many Chicago area schools have been quiet over the past few days due to the coronavirus outbreak, the same can't be said for the students at one suburban high school.
West Aurora High School choir director Brian Smith challenged the Madrigal choir to learn their specific parts to "The Road Home" by Stephen Paulus.
The students learned their parts at home using their music literacy skills, but took things one step further.
They collaborated with each other to agree on specific music details and then recorded their performances individually using mostly cell phones while watching a conducting video at home.
With the use of technology and careful editing, Smith was able to sync up their voices and created this amazing collaboration.
The video has since gone viral on social media with more than 72K views on Facebook.