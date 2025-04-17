Multiple manhole cover thefts have vexed police in suburban Gurnee, who have issued a public alert to help locate the culprit.

According to an alert from Gurnee police, multiple manhole covers have been stolen, requiring workers to quickly replace them to prevent damage to vehicles or a danger to pedestrians.

According to information obtained by the Daily Herald, the manhole covers cost approximately $150 apiece to replace, but the village did have several in reserve to help replace them quickly.

Residents are asked to call the village’s non-emergency number if they notice a missing manhole cover, which can be reached at 847-599-7000.

If residents see an active theft taking place, they are asked to call 911 immediately, providing as much information as possible on the individual or individuals responsible.