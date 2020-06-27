Suburban Glenview Pool Set to Open as Illinois Enters Phase Four of Reopening Plan

After the Illinois Department of Public Health announced guidelines that will allow public pools to reopen, a suburban pool announced that it will open its doors on Monday.

Beginning Monday, the Flick Outdoor Aquatic Center in Glenview will reopen, according to a press release sent out by the Park District.

The reopening comes with several restrictions. Three-hour time blocks will be used to help maintain proper social distancing protocols, and will be limited to 50 visitors at a time.

Those blocks must be reserved in advance, and each family is only allowed to reserve one block per day.

Those visiting the pool are required to wear face coverings while checking in, while sitting on the pool deck and in other common areas.

Visitors will need to bring their own lounge chairs, although rental chairs will be available beginning the week of July 6, according to officials.

Slides and other play areas will be open during public swim times, but visitors are encouraged to maintain social distancing, and staff at the pool will clean so-called “high touch” surfaces every hour.

Most importantly, only Glenview Park District residents, Park Center Health and Fitness Members, and Aquatic Members are allowed to reserve times to swim.

For more information, or to reserve a swim time, residents are encouraged to visit the Glenview Park District’s website.