Suburban Football Star Dies in Apparent Suicide; Family Says COVID Worsened Depression

A top student athlete at Glenbrook North High School died Thursday in an apparent suicide just months before graduation after his family said the teen's struggle with depression worsened significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan Buckner, 18, was found unresponsive at the Deerfield Embassy Suites Thursday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Deerfield police confirmed they were called to the hotel.

Buckner, who played quarterback and was captain of the school's football team, was expected to graduate with honors and hoped to play football at MIT in the fall, his family said. He had received 14 offers to play football at Division III schools, according to his father.

"It is with deep sadness that I share news of the tragic and sudden loss of GBN Senior Dylan Buckner," Principal Jason Markey wrote in a letter to parents and students. "This is a profound loss for our entire school community and our hearts go out to all of Dylan’s family and friends. These are the times when we need to reach out, check in, and ensure that we are caring for one another."

The school said counselors would be available for students throughout the day Friday.

"Our thoughts are with Dylan’s family; and we offer our deepest condolences to them, and the classmates, teachers and staff who have been impacted," Markey wrote.

Buckner's father, Chris Buckner, said the teen had been battling depression the last few years but "his depression worsened significantly after COVID hit."

"The family believes that had COVID not happened, or the country's response to COVID had been more effective, Dylan would still be alive today," Chris Buckner wrote in a statement, adding "we are really, really going to miss him."

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.