Suburban Fire Departments Make Vaccine House Calls For Homebound Residents

Find more info on how to sign up for homebound vaccination programs in Will and DuPage counties in the links below.

The vaccination of homebound residents is another step in the race toward herd immunity, and a growing number of Chicago-area health and fire departments are up to the challenge.

The Naperville Fire Department has partnered with the DuPage County Health Department to vaccinate residents who may have difficulty leaving their homes.

"I think the fire department in every community is uniquely positioned to be able to deliver these [vaccinations]," said Division Chief John Sergeant of the Naperville Fire Department. "One: We have the personnel. Two: We have the familiarity with the people in the community. We know the situations that they’re facing."

David Good of Naperville said his mother, Shirley, 94, recently moved into his house.

"My mom gets around with a walker and getting her out of the house would be quite a process," Good said.

Good registered his mother for a homebound vaccination, and on Tuesday afternoon two Naperville firefighters arrived to provide the shot.

"I have to go out shopping and some stuff for work so it's nice to know that when I come back home that she's protected," Good said.

The fire department is currently using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the homebound vaccinations.

Meanwhile, health department workers in Will County are currently performing homebound vaccinations with local fire departments serving in a backup role.

"It's time we got to the homebound people that were unable to get out initially," said Lonnie Polhemus of the Will County Health Department. "So this service is catching on to a lot of places."

Information about registering for homebound vaccinations may be found on county health department websites:

Will County: https://willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/

DuPage County: https://dupagecountyhealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aWvLTI8cITCzttA