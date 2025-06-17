Suburban family searches for living donor to save 7-month-old son with rare disease

For the Mrozinksy family, the first few months of their 7-month-old son Logan's life have been focused on saving it.

Logan was born with a rare liver disease and is now in need of a living donor.

The infant suffers from biliary atresia, a rare condition in which the bile ducts outside and inside the liver are blocked or absent, preventing bile from flowing from the liver to the gallbladder and intestines. This obstruction can lead to serious liver damage if not treated early. It is the most common cause of liver transplants in children worldwide.

“We found that out 6 weeks after he was born,” said his mom, Jennifer Mrozinksy. “One in 15,000 babies are born with biliary atresia. My hardest day was the initial diagnosis. Obviously, he is on the deceased donor list, but wait for that is much longer. The goal is if we find a living donor then we would get surgery sooner rather than later. The greatest thing about liver donation in general is they take a portion and the liver regenerates.”

“It is waiting game because they test one person at a time…the biggest thing is O positive blood,” said Caleb Mrozinksy, Logan’s dad. “I am just really hoping that he grows up to be as healthy as possible.”

While surgery can help improve some cases temporarily, most babies with biliary atresia "end up needing a liver transplant," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Liver transplantation gives your child a very good chance at having a long and healthy life. Without any treatment, a baby may not live beyond one year," the clinic reported.

If you would like to get tested to see if you are match for Logan Mrozinsky, visit Northwestern Medicine’s Living Donor Program.

To make a financial donation to help with Logan’s medical costs, donate here.