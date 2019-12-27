Suburban Family Rescued After Falling Through Thin Ice

A mom and her two sons had to be rescued after falling through the ice of a suburban retention pond Thursday.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. in Deer Park, according to a statement from the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

Authorities responded to a retention pond behind a home in the 21000 block of North Inglenook Court to find two young boys "reporting their mother was in the pond and could not get out," fire officials said.

The woman was "clinging to the edge of the ice above the water's surface about 50 feet from the shore," fire officials said, after going onto the ice to rescue her two sons who fell in while rescuing the family dog.

Authorities said a rescue swimmer went onto the ice and rescued the woman. Paramedics evaluated her, her sons and their father, who was also trying to rescue her before first responders arrived.

Two people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said, noting that the dog was also rescued safely.

Fire officials used the incident as an opportunity to remind people to be aware of potentially thin ice, particularly during milder winter weather conditions.