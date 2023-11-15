Suburban family mourns loss of 3 relatives in Gaza, prays for peace in Israel-Hamas War

A Wheaton family is mourning the loss of three relatives who were killed in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War, with memories of their loved ones tarnished by feelings of devastation.

On Friday, the Khayal family was notified that three family members who were living in Gaza were killed, while two other relatives were also severely wounded.

"We're devastated. We're where we have no words. We have no words," Laila Khayal told NBC Chicago.

Following terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 by Hamas, the militant organization that has governed Gaza since 2007, Israel immediately launched retaliatory attacks and declared war on Hamas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Over 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the month since, while over 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas' terrorist attacks on Oct. 7.

Khayal, who receives updates from a relative who lives in the West Bank, said the worry for her loved ones caught in the continual bombing is draining.

"This should not be happening to anyone in the world. These people are human. These people are our family," Khayal said.

Khayal said she's praying for peace in the conflict that has devastated her family, calling for a stop to the fighting and more humanitarian aid to Gaza.