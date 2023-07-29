Suburban family hosts fundraiser for pediatric cancer research in son's memory

The family of a suburban swimmer who died from pediatric cancer hosted a fundraiser on Saturday to both honor their son's memory and urge others to join the battle against pediatric cancer.

As a student at Lake Park High School, Kevin Boeckenhauer was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of pediatric bone cancer. He died seven years later in 2019.

A swim party fundraiser, organized by the Kevin Boeckenhauer Family Foundation, took place at the Seasons Four pool in Roselle, with the goal of one day helping doctors find a cure for Ewing's Sarcoma.

"Our son Kevin had such a giving spirit, he was just a little bit of a goofball, but had the best heart you'd see in your life," his mother, Jean, said. "We thought this was a good way to continue to have him pay it forward."

Boeckenhauer's family hopes to raise $25,000 annually to help fund pediatric cancer research.

"Kevin made such an impact in the community in a short period of time," his father, Tom said. "The people that show up, it overwhelms us every year. The amount of support we get from friends, family, the community, it just shows the impact he had and the way he's touched people throughout his life."

Anyone looking to make a donation can head to the non-profit's website for more information.