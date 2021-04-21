Suburban Driver Services Facility to Reopen After Reported COVID Case

The Midlothian Driver Services Facility will reopen Thursday after being closed due to a reported COVID-19 case, officials announced.

After an employee of the facility tested positive for the coronavirus, the DMV closed for further cleaning and disinfecting, according to a release.

With driver's license and Illinois ID card expirations extended to Aug. 1, the suburban facility reminded customers to not rush into driver services facilities seeing lines forming at DMV sites across the area.

Pictured above is the Bridgeview Driver Services Facility location, with a line wrapped around the parking lot.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White has urged Illinoisans looking to renew their driver's licenses or purchase license plate stickers to visit his office's website, cyberdriveillinois.com.

However, not everyone in Illinois qualifies for online renewal, specifically those who are required to take a written or road test.

Those who are eligible will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date, the Secretary of State's Office said.

Illinoisans can also visit the website to check whether they need to renew their driver's license or ID card. Residents should click on "Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online." Then, click on “Check your eligibility now."

Drivers will be asked for their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number.