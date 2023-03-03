Suburban Dentist Launching Website to Help People With Disabilities Access Care

A general dentist in suburban Oak Park is launching an online database connecting families with loved ones with disabilities to dental and other health care professionals.

“I'm trying to create awareness for the need for more dentistry, more dentists to treat special needs,” said Dr. Jim Scapillato, a dentist for nearly 50 years.

Scapillato and his staff are launching the website, with a goal to create a national database of dentists and doctors who take care of people with disabilities.

“Even the dentists that are doing this, come out, get on the database. Let us know where you’re at, even in Chicago. I want people to be aware of where they can go,” Dr. Scapillato said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Maria Sanchez knows the struggle of trying to find dental care for her daughter, Ivelisse, 20, who has disabilities.

“We were told she has many cavities, and they just told me that they can't do the work,” Sanchez said, referring to the dozen calls she made to dentists in the Chicago area.

“You're like on your own, trying to figure out who's going to see your child to take care of this these cavities or these, this work that needs to be done,” Sanchez said.

It’s a story Dr. Scapillato has heard countless times from other families, who have been turned away by other dentists.

“Part of it is, they don't feel comfortable doing it, but like any other thing we don't feel comfortable doing as a general dentist, have somebody to refer to,” Dr. Scapillato said.

That’s the goal of the new website. Dr. Scapillato is also working to establish the first Friday in March as a national Special Needs Day of Dentistry, to help raise awareness of the issue.

“Every patient that walks in my office gets treated uniquely, but the special needs even more so,” Dr. Scapillato said.

Maria Sanchez said she’s relieved she finally found Dr. Scapillato and hopes the new website takes off.

“They’re like you and I. They deserve that care, and they should not be neglected. And a lot of our children get neglected,” Sanchez said.