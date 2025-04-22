Authorities say a man whose body was found in the Fox River this week has been identified as a missing father of two from suburban Aurora.

According to the latest updates from Oswego police, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Lorenzo Morales.

Family have told NBC Chicago that Morales was reported missing after he went out with friends last week, with police confirming his identity in a new release.

According to authorities, Morales was last seen in unincorporated Kendall County on Saturday, and was reported missing to police in Aurora the following day.

On Monday at approximately 5:24 p.m., callers reported seeing “something unusual” in the Fox River near the 100 block of West Washington Street. Firefighters then located Morales’ body and pulled him from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time how he ended up in the water, and his cause of death has not yet been determined pending an autopsy, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Oswego police at 630-551-7300.