More families are coming forward with complaints and lawsuits against a suburban crematory, alleging their loved ones remains were mishandled.

Some families said in complaints they are still waiting on remains months after the deaths of their relatives.

Daniel Spanley told NBC Chicago he signed a contract with Crown Cremation in Lake County, Indiana following the death of his mother, Lisa, on Oct. 27 of last year.

Months later, he said he's still waiting on his mother's remains.

“My kids ask me all the time, when are we getting grandma back?” Spanley said. “There were phone calls…voice mails…then no response whatsoever.”

Daniel is one of more than two dozen families now suing Crown Cremation and subcontractor Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights, with a range of allegations.

“We have cases showing that loved ones have not received the remains of the person cremated. Cases where there is improper storage, and we have a case where a body had to be returned without being cremated after 40 days,” attorney Gabriel Adam Hawkins said.

The Illinois Comptroller’s Office has suspended the business license for the Heights Crematory and is holding hearings to determine if the business should be permanently shuttered.

“Our sources have confirmed that the bodies were comingled with other bodies and other remains,” attorney Karen Enright said.

Attorneys said they are working with investigators in both Indiana and Illinois to determine how many more lives have been impacted.

Numerous messages and emails from NBC Chicago to Heights Crematory have yet to be answered.

Crown cremation told NBC Chicago it has no comment on the lawsuits.

Spanley said he hopes the lawsuits lead to tighter regulations on the cremation industry.

“Hopefully these guys are held accountable and people still waiting get closure,” Spanley said.