Suburban police officer dies in Barrington crash, officials say

A suburban Glenview police officer was killed in a car crash while he was driving to work Sunday morning.

According to Glenview police officials, 43-year-old Robert Fryc, who has been with the department for more than 17 years, was killed in a crash in suburban Barrington on Sunday morning.

Fryc joined the Glenview Police Department in 2007, according to a press release.

“Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague,” said Police Chief William Fitzpatrick. “He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.”

Officials in Glenview said they sent home numerous officers who worked closely with Fryc after the tragic loss.

According to Barrington police, the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway.

Officers arriving on the scene found at least two vehicles that had been involved. Fryc was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Barrington police.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is continuing to investigate the crash, and no cause has yet been determined.