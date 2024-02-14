Suburban couple in their 90s find laughter and love in unexpected place

An unexpected encounter turned into romance for a suburban couple now in their 90s.

They found love and laughter where you’d least expect it, and at the age you’d least expect it.

Irene Stange is a proud 90 years old, while Bob Neder is 93. Both widowers live at Oak Trace, a senior living community in Downers Grove.

One day, they had a chance encounter in the recycling room.

“It was at the end of our hall,” Irene Stange told NBC Chicago.

“We just chatted for a few minutes, and then he called me on my phone about two months later. It took him a while, and he asked me out. That day, when he called me, I hung up and called my daughters…and said you are not going to believe it – your mother is going on a date. I was a nervous wreck.”

“It was a little scary asking her out because again, we haven't been dating, either of us, for 60 years,” Neder said.

It turned out to be a great first date. They took a trip to the Morton Arboretum and had lunch.

They now live next door to each other.

“We are good neighbors,” Neder said. “We have coffee or whatever…trade food back and forth.”

“It is possible to meet the right one at our age,” Irene said. “I think when you are happy, you live longer. We are shooting for 100,” Stange said